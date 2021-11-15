Housing costs causing some to think about leaving, survey shows

A further 44% said they would consider leaving in the next couple of years if they could not afford to buy or rent suitable accommodation.

Kendrick Rose’s online study of 100 people took place from 15 October to 8 November, and found that 19% of those polled were already planning to leave the Island as a result of house prices.

A further 44% said they would consider leaving in the next couple of years if they could not afford to buy or rent suitable accommodation.

Shelley Kendrick, managing director at Kendrick Rose, said: ‘Jersey is an expensive place to live, and we do have serious issues in terms of retaining talent. We often hear about issues in hospitality, but that’s another story.’

Over 50% of those polled were working in financial services, of which 15% were already planning to leave the Island – and 47% were ‘prepared to consider leaving’ – because of housing costs.

Ms Kendrick added: ‘Financial services is typically an area with very good salaries. However, with spiralling housing costs impacting people’s decisions about staying here, we must consider how we can attract and retain staff if the industry is to remain competitive.’

Deputy Graham Truscott, who sits on the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel, said: ‘It’s not a huge sample size, but nevertheless it is still disappointing to read that people want to leave the Island. My other concern is that it could result in wage inflation in terms of trying to retain people.’

Fellow panel member Deputy Steve Luce said: ‘It is a small sample, but if they have done a good job of randomising [the participants] then it is something we should take notice of.’

He added: ‘I do not know anyone personally [who wants to leave], but I am aware of people selling their properties and moving away because of the cost of living and also because of the escalating housing prices.’

The panel recently published a report looking at the issues surrounding the supply and affordability of properties in the Island. It found that government-owned sites were ‘taking too long’ to be released for the development of affordable housing.

Deputy Truscott said: ‘The way [Jersey] Property Holdings have managed their portfolio over the years has been woeful – the sooner we can release sites the better.’

The latest house price index showed that the average cost of properties in the Island had reached £629,000, after prices grew by £100,000 over the course of a year.