Funding crisis leads to review of theatre-government relationship

Les Quennevais School’s January 2020 production of Annie was one of the last shows to be performed at the Opera House. It is likely to be September before the theatre welcomes performers and audiences again Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (32049500)

Currently closed because of maintenance problems, the Gloucester Street venue is due to reopen next September after a £2.2 million refurbishment paid for by the government’s Fiscal Stimulus Fund.

But Deputy Kirsten Morel, the assistant minister with responsibility for culture, acknowledged that the fact that the Opera House required this emergency funding ‘off the back of a pandemic’ showed that the current relationship ‘did not work’. He confirmed that a review was taking place to determine the best way forward.

Deputy Morel said that the Opera House board – which is chaired by Pierre Horsfall – had been working under severe constraints for a long time and that he wanted to thank them personally for their work.

‘They have done everything that has been asked of them and it’s our side that needs to step up. I’m hoping we can lift some of the constraints going forward,’ he said, adding that it was perfectly possible that members of the existing board could continue to play a role in the theatre’s future management.

The assistant minister also singled out theatre director Jasmine Hendry – who tendered her resignation last month after more than 15 years in her post – for particular praise.

‘There is great sadness that the Opera House director has resigned. She has done amazing work under huge financial pressures, I recognise that.

‘But we now also have a blank sheet of paper as far as the Opera House and the performing arts is concerned, and this is a real opportunity to find a way to structure the theatre so that our money goes into the performing arts and the building isn’t a drain on that,’ he said.

Discussions have already taken place with the Opera House board and with the Performing Arts Development Group, which represents a number of local groups which regularly use the theatre. The group has written twice in recent months to the Chief Minister to express its concern about delays with the refurbishment programme.

As part of the exercise, Tom Fleming, the consultant who undertook the recent arts strategy, has been commissioned to conduct a desk exercise, reviewing different models for the theatre’s relationship with the government. His report is due in February.

A key priority for the assistant minister is to ensure that the additional funding for the sector, secured by his predecessor, Deputy Montfort Tadier, is not simply used to meet the costs of maintaining the Opera House and the Jersey Arts Centre.

He said it was quite possible that additional funding would be required to ensure that the buildings were properly maintained.

Deputy Morel said that the review ‘presupposed nothing’, adding: ‘At the moment, we have a limited company and a board but is that the right structure? We’ll be asking that question. Are there other structures – charitable trusts, foundations or other structures – which may work better? I couldn’t say that there will be a board of a limited company operating the Opera House. I don’t know if that’s going to be the case.’

It seems certain that the changes will involve dissolving the historical link between the theatre and ArtHouse Jersey. The latter, in its previous incarnation as the Jersey Arts Trust, set up the company structure that exists today and still retains formal responsibility for appointing the board members. However, for many years, there has been little practical connection between the two organisations at board level.

Deputy Morel played down – but did not rule out ­– the possibility that other organisations, such as ArtHouse Jersey or the Jersey Arts Centre could be involved in the future, although he said that it was important that the individual contribution of the organisations over a period of at least 30 years was not lost. He said that he wanted those involved in the arts to play a part in developing the new structure.