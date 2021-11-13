Three more permanent licences issued to French boats

Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32053214)

Environment Minister John Young said that enough evidence relating to the boats’ track records in Jersey waters had been provided.

There are now 116 boats with permanent licences, while the number of temporary licences – which expire on 31 January – has fallen from 49 to 46.

Deputy Young said: ‘We have always been clear that the process is based purely on data and evidence: our door is always open to more evidence for vessels that currently have no licence, and new applications can be submitted at any time.

‘We will license vessels which can provide the required information about their fishing activity in Jersey waters, in accordance with the Trade and Co-operation Agreement.’

The dispute has sparked French threats to prevent boats from Jersey and the UK from unloading their catches at French ports and to subject imports to inspections, as well as the prospect of an interruption to Jersey’s electricity supply line from France.