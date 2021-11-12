Population on islands’ agenda at summit

Attendees at yesterday’s Crown Dependencies Network Conference in the States Chamber Picture: JON GUEGAN (32042083)

Jersey’s rising population in recent years stands in contrast with a more or less unchanged figure for Guernsey over the past decade and a decrease in the Isle of Man over the same period.

Elected representatives from the three islands met in the guise of the Crown Dependencies Network, which is part of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. Discussions featuring 24 elected representatives, drawn equally from the three jurisdictions, took place in the States Chamber yesterday.

Deputy Carolyn Labey, who chairs the Jersey branch of the CPA, said: ‘We looked at population and skills, and associated issues relating to the costs of housing and a shortage of available land.

‘There has been a lot of uncertainty as a result of Brexit and Covid, which have created challenges related to our dependency ratio and a shortage of labour in Jersey.

‘The other Crown Dependencies have many similar issues and challenges, but there’s no monopoly on wisdom, which is why it’s so good to have the opportunity to share.’

Ann Corlett MHK, one of the Isle of Man delegates, said: ‘Attending the event has brought home the similarities between the three Crown Dependencies and the common challenges we face.’

Mrs Corlett added that in the wake of Brexit it was particularly important for the three islands to work together and have a collective voice in discussions with Westminster and other national governments.

Deputy Rob Prow, president of the Committee for Home Affairs in Guernsey, said the issue of population had become even more important since the network’s inaugural meeting in the Isle of Man in 2019.

‘It’s been fascinating and I think it will help all three parties tackle the challenges that they face,’ he said.

Following an afternoon session focused on healthcare systems, the delegates attended a dinner hosted by the Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, yesterday evening, and were today due to hold individual meetings with their counterparts in particular areas of interest and responsibility. Deputy Steve Falla, vice-president of the Committee for Economic Development in Guernsey, was due to be spending time with Deputy Kirsten Morel.

‘We have very similar portfolios and it’s really useful to have the chance to meet up after being unable to do so in 2020,’ he said.