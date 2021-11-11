Shortcomings admitted in care given to hospital patient

In a statement, the Health Department offered sincere condolences to Mrs Sheehan’s family and friends

An inquest heard that 82-year-old Annick Sheehan died as a result of increasing doses of pain relief and sedatives, which were administered to counter multiple myeloma – a type of cancer – but failed to take account of a series of other conditions that contributed to her condition.

The inquest heard that Mrs Sheehan’s dementia left her prone to delirium, including aggressive and violent outbursts, and that she also suffered from a range of other conditions.

These factors contributed to what palliative care specialist Professor Rob George described as ‘a complex and distressing ‘frailty syndrome’.

The inquest also heard that staff found it extremely challenging to provide care for Mrs Sheehan, who was prone to agitation and aggression as a result of her dementia and refused to take oral medication or allow blood samples to be taken. She had suffered a series of injuries, including broken ribs, Professor George added, and was in considerable pain as a result, as well as sometimes being unable to communicate in English, instead using her native French.

Medical director Patrick Armstrong gave evidence to the inquest, and agreed that Mrs Sheehan’s care could have been better and that more collaborative working between those treating her would have led to a greater appreciation of her needs.

Mr Armstrong said that a number of steps to improve the provision of services had been implemented since Mrs Sheehan’s death, and that further work was ongoing.

Relief coroner Dr Martin Barrett highlighted a series of missed opportunities, saying that Mrs Sheehan’s discomfort had been wrongly ascribed to the myeloma, rather than to the pain from her injuries and fractured ribs.

Dr Barrett added that he considered multi-disciplinary meetings held to discuss Mrs Sheehan’s treatment were flawed as a result of the limited number of disciplines represented. He also criticised the fact that a mental-health practitioner was expected to address both the physical and mental health needs of a patient, saying such a notion was no longer tenable given the ‘increasingly blurred’ distinction between physical and mental health.

In his findings presented at the inquest, Dr Barrett concluded that Mrs Sheehan, who was born in Sifliac, France, in July 1936, died as a result of ‘the adverse effects of sedative and opioid medication given palliatively to control delirium and dementia and for pain that, at autopsy, was found to arise from fractured ribs due to falls and metabolic bone disease’.

The relief coroner added that frailty, myeloma and diabetes were additional conditions that significantly contributed to Mrs Sheehan’s death.

In a statement, the Health Department offered sincere condolences to Mrs Sheehan’s family and friends and promised to consider the findings of the inquest.