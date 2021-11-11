Replacement Covid-testing laboratory opens at Hospital

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32036690)

The government confirmed that it had not renewed the contract for the Open Cell lab situated at the Jersey Aero Club, which had facilitated the processing of PCR test results. Instead, a lab with three new testing machines has been opened at the Hospital, and is expected to have full processing capacity from 22 November.

Speaking to the JEP, Senator Lyndon Farnham said there would be ‘no impact’ on testing capacity as a result of the move.

He said: ‘Testing is remaining on-Island – it will be done at the Hospital as it is better value. It will provide the same testing capacity – up to 2,000 a day – and will maintain the current turnaround times. The service will still be available for use by providers in the private sector such as GPs and pharmacies.’

He added: ‘There will be no impact as a result of this transition. We have not renewed the contract with Open Cell as we are moving the service in-house.’

Health Minister Richard Renouf said: ‘It is fantastic news that the lab is up and running. It has taken a lot of effort to ensure the facility runs at the capacity we need, and I am confident in the success and efficiency of this operational change.’