Minister rejects ‘out-of-context’ Covid criticism

In a strongly worded statement, Health Minister Richard Renouf said decisions had been made in response to the ‘unprecedented challenge’ of the outbreak and had always been based on the ‘best available scientific advice’.

Deputy Renouf issued the rebuttal after the Primary Care Body made a series of allegations about the government’s handling of the crisis, including that it increased the number of deaths by sending patients back to care homes without testing them for Covid. The group, which represents GPs, also said that the first lockdown had been lifted too quickly and that there had been a lack of PPE for carers.

The body accused ministers of failing to introduce border controls early enough and of lifting them too quickly, and added that communication from the Island’s senior politicians ‘was, and remains, sadly lacking’.

The body’s criticism follows calls made last month by Brigadier Nigel Hall, who has experience of crisis management, for a ‘rapid lessons-learned’ public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

In response to the PCB, Deputy Renouf said that many of the points raised were ‘actually criticisms of the UK government response’ and had ‘little relevance to the Jersey context’.

He added: ‘As one example, the Covid mortality rate in Jersey was 75 per 100,000, while in the UK it was 213.’

The minister also pointed to the ‘new set of problems’ that governments across the world faced when the virus first began to spread rapidly.

He said: ‘These included a sudden increase in demand for resources, like testing kits and PPE, which initially outstripped our usual supply chains.

‘We responded effectively to this demand, and used PPE in line with advice from Public Heath England, regularly reviewing its deployment in discussion with users.

‘In fact the Comptroller and Auditor General’s [Lynn Pamment] report on procurement during the pandemic found that early and rapid action ensured that the procurement response provided capacity and flexibility to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic risk.’

He also defended the decision to build the £14m Nightingale Wing, despite it never having been used.

‘For my part, I am pleased we provided the Nightingale Wing as a precautionary measure in rapid time. I would not have wished to wait for numbers to approach a point where we needed such a facility, but were behind the curve in providing it,’ Deputy Renouf added.

The Public Accounts Committee is currently reviewing the Island’s response to Covid-19, and the PCB’s criticisms have been submitted as a letter as part of that review.

Deputy Renouf added: ‘Every pandemic is different and flu pandemics are different from both Covid and HIV.

‘Throughout this pandemic, our response has been based on the best available scientific advice, taking into account regular updates from the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell, which includes in its membership a GP who is also a member of the Primary Care Body.

‘In all our decisions, we have kept in mind our main priority, which has always been the safety and wellbeing of Islanders.