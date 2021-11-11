Mask recommendation ‘causing cancellations towards Christmas’

Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham appeared before the Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel yesterday. He told the group that the Island was ‘as protected as it could be’

Senator Lyndon Farnham told a Scrutiny hearing yesterday that some Islanders were erring on the side of caution, and that he hoped the rising Covid-19 case numbers would not lead to additional restrictions at Christmas. He explained that the community was ‘as protected as it could be’.

Speaking to the Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel, Senator Farnham said: ‘Smaller events, the hospitality sector and retail are susceptible to peaks and troughs in business depending on Covid mitigations at the time. There is already evidence of the recent strong recommendation to wear masks causing booking cancellations towards Christmas, as there are certain members of the community who err on the side of caution when Covid cases increase.’

He added: ‘Confidence in the night-time industry is fairly delicate at the moment given the fact that businesses are keeping an eye on case numbers and potential mitigations ahead of Christmas. Hopefully they won’t have to, as we are vaccinated and the community is as protected as it could be.’

Businesses in the events sector can still receive financial help from some of the government support schemes which have been extended until March 2022. These include the Visitor Attraction and Events Scheme 2, the Visitor Accommodation Support Scheme and the Fixed Cost Support Scheme.

Senator Farnham said the extension would help keep events businesses ‘afloat until spring’ and see them ‘through to the other side’.

Following the Scrutiny hearing, events organisers said it was ‘crucial’ that they were able to have a period of ‘meaningful business’ this Christmas.

They have called on the government to ensure there is not a repeat of last year, when hospitality venues were shut, events were banned and gatherings between households were forbidden – except on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Speaking to the JEP, Simon Harper, who runs Harper’s Catering, said: ‘We have the potential for a good Christmas, but there is a fear that that might change. People are already becoming twitchy with the recommendation of mask wearing. The noises coming out of government makes people worry and then we get bookings, such as corporate parties, looking to cancel.

‘We have very few in hospital with Covid and so it is essential we do not have a repeat of last Christmas and we get a good season of business ahead of the quieter months. Otherwise what is the point in the vaccine?’

James Robertson, owner of The Event Shop, said he lost a number of his Christmas bookings ‘months ago’ due to uncertainties about Covid restrictions at the time.

‘I am about 50% down on my usual Christmas uptake. The problem is that my area of work involves long-term planning and so I cannot just flick a switch and gain business instantly,’ he explained.

‘However, I still have a few things in the book for December and I know other businesses in the industry do too. It is crucial that we get some meaningful business this Christmas, as we only had five or six weeks’ worth of business in the summer, which was only a drop in the ocean.