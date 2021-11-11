Market ‘could be an amazing town hub’

The restored fountain in the Central Market

About 70 people attended a lunchtime panel discussion at the Town Hall this week organised by the Association of Jersey Architects under the banner ‘Re-imagining St Helier’.

Association president Alison Horton said there had been greater use of awnings in King Street in the past in order to provide cover for shoppers, and asked whether members of the panel would like to explore the feasibility of a roof.

Town centre manager Connor Burgher said he would not be in favour of a roof, but considered that more cover could be introduced in the Royal Square and would enable more people to eat and drink outside.

Architect Leah Bliss said that St Helier already had a ready-made covered space in the form of the Central Market and suggested that it should be put to greater use, especially in the evenings.

Melanie May, who runs La Bouche restaurant, said she was disappointed that the market was closed for functions such as the Halkett Hoedown, the Christmas lights switch-on and the recent Corn Riots festival.

She said: ‘In London, markets are really busy and attract lots of people – our market could be an amazing hub for all sorts of things.’

Mr Burgher said the Central Market should be ‘one of the jewels in St Helier’s crown’ and he would like to see demonstrations and encouragement for start-up businesses.

The discussion, which formed part of a series of events to mark the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Association of Jersey Architects, also touched on familiar issues such as public transport and car parking.

David Warr, managing director of Coopers, said he would like to see the government do ‘something wow’ such as the re-introduction of the cable car link to Fort Regent.

Mr Warr described the lack of infrastructure at the Waterfront as ‘sad’ and criticised the lack of events held in one of St Helier’s new public spaces – Trenton Square, next to the International Finance Centre.