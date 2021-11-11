Deputy calls for extra stage in assisted dying process

Deputy Kirsten Morel Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32037936)

Ahead of the debate on assisted dying scheduled to take place later this month, Deputy Kirsten Morel has called for further detail on the process and safeguards to be considered in a follow-up debate.

Deputy Morel stated that while he was in favour of the right to assisted dying on principle, he had ‘strong reservations’ about how this right would be enshrined in law in Jersey.

If the amendment is adopted, the government would be required to lodge final proposals, including all processes and safeguards, for debate by the States Assembly by October 2022, with draft legislation then being prepared and debated by March 2023.

In the report accompanying his amendment, Deputy Morel said the move should not be rushed and that he wished to give the Assembly ‘the greatest possible level of control over, and understanding of, the proposed processes’.

He added: ‘I believe that this issue is one that needs to be handled by the Assembly with the greatest level of respect and a deep understanding that if we get this wrong, then people will die without themselves being entirely in control of their own fate.’

He added: ‘The amendment requires that the States Assembly sees in advance of a second debate, a view of the entire proposed assisted dying system and the ways in which it will work.

‘We will then be able to scrutinise those processes and procedures carefully. Only once this process is complete will the States Assembly then move to viewing the draft legislation within a third debate.’

Deputy Morel concluded: ‘I strongly believe that this subject, above all others, deserves such careful and deliberate treatment to ensure we get it right and so avoid the untimely deaths of Islanders in the future.’