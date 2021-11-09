Send Christmas cards and parcels early, say Jersey Post

Jersey Post is urging Islanders to send their mail in advance Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32022126)

So far this year the company has delivered 3.6 million parcels locally, a five-per-cent increase compared to 2020. And although outbound items are leaving the Island on time, warnings that ‘disruptions further down the supply chain’ could cause late arrivals have been issued.

Letters and cards for destinations within Jersey should be posted by 8am on Thursday 23 December or no later than 6am on Christmas Eve if hand-delivered to Jersey Post’s offices at Broad Street or Rue des Prés.

Those being sent to other Channel Islands, the UK and the Isle of Man should be in the post by Wednesday 15 December.

Cards and letters bound for Europe should be posted by Wednesday 1 December and those for the rest of the world by Monday 29 November.

Parcels, gifts and other merchandise for delivery in Jersey should be posted by Wednesday 22 December, and by Monday 13 December if heading to other Channel Islands, the UK or the Isle of Man. Packages for Europe should be posted by Monday 29 November and those for the rest of the world should be in the post by Monday 22 November.

To encourage early submission, Jersey Post is again offering cheaper stamps, on sale from Monday 22 November to Friday 3 December, for card and letter-sized items.

Stamps for a small card or letter for Jersey will be reduced from 54p to 46p; for larger ones they will go down from 88p to 74p, while stamps for small letters bound for another Channel Island, the UK or the Isle of Man will be reduced from 74p to 66p and larger sizes will be reduced from £1.25 to £1.