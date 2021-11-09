Extra tax revenue needed in medium term, says economic panel

Fiscal Policy Planning Meeting Richard Davies, Dame Kate Barker, Francis Breedon..Picture:DAVID FERGUSON. (32024913)

In its annual report for 2021, the Fiscal Policy Panel says that the economy is still 'weakened' by the Covid-19 pandemic and has an 'unclear outlook', therefore raising taxes should be avoided at this time.

But the panel adds that 'raising revenue over the medium-term is important' and the government 'should clarify how it will do so' in its Government Plan next year.

Among the panel's other key findings were that the economy shrank by 8.7% last year, with the finance sector hit by the fall in interest rates and hospitality in particular having a tough time.