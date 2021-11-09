Covid test lab ‘to shut at end of the month’

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32024477)

The imminent closure of the lab, which is situated at the Jersey Aero Club and has been in operation since September 2020, was communicated by operators Open Cell to surgeries and pharmacies which offer private tests to Islanders requiring a negative PCR result for travel abroad.

The planned closure comes after the number of known active cases almost trebled in the past three weeks, rising to 602 by yesterday, with ministers ‘strongly urging’ Islanders to wear masks in indoor public places and take lateral-flow tests before attending events.

Island retailers reported yesterday that few customers had changed their mask-wearing habits in the wake of Friday’s government announcement.

A source close to the Jersey lab operators confirmed that staff had been told about the closure of the testing facilities.

Stephen Robinson, practice manager of 7 David Place Medical Practice, said the surgery had been using the Open Cell lab for most of its testing since March, but would have to revert to a UK-based provider from the start of December.

He said: ‘We have had a lot of queries from people who are intending to travel over the next two months and need a negative PCR test.

‘Business travel is opening up again to destinations like the Middle East and there are people who have plans to travel over Christmas and New Year to the Caribbean or Australia.’

Mr Robinson said there were various timeframes for test results in different countries, but that a window of 48 or 72 hours before travel were common and could make it difficult to obtain results in time if samples had to be couriered to UK labs.

He added that the surgery was currently seeking to discuss with Open Cell whether there could be a provision for private tests to be processed beyond the end of November.

It is not yet clear whether all Jersey’s PCR testing will now have to be carried out using UK partners. Although PCR testing for the majority of arriving passengers was stopped from 2 November, tests are still required for anyone aged 11 or over who is not fully vaccinated.

Those who are tested on arrival are currently required to isolate until they receive the result of their test, which currently takes eight to 12 hours, but this wait could increase significantly if samples are sent to the UK.

PCR tests are also carried out for those who have received a positive result from a lateral-flow test. Those who have tested positive through an LFT are required to quarantine and remain in isolation while they undertake a PCR test and await the result, with the prospect of longer waits if the Open Cell lab is no longer available.