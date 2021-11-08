Mandatory vaccination ‘an unlikely route’ here

Professor Peter Bradley said that the Island had been successful in achieving close to 100% coverage of healthcare staff for the first two doses

Professor Peter Bradley said that the Island had been successful in achieving close to 100% coverage of healthcare staff for the first two doses and that making jabs a compulsory term of employment was unnecessary.

Reports in the UK media have indicated that Health Secretary Sajid Javid will shortly announce that vaccination will be compulsory for all its 1.45 million NHS staff in England from next April.

Around 100,000 NHS staff in England are estimated not to have been vaccinated, with reports that among 16 NHS trusts – all based in London or Birmingham – the proportion of staff not to have been double-jabbed is greater than one in six.

Professor Bradley described vaccination of healthcare staff as ‘incredibly important’, adding that the Island’s programme had been successful so far.

He said: ‘There’s been a coverage rate of nearly 100% without any compulsory measures, and this experience suggests that there’s very little to gain by making these things compulsory.

‘We can’t rule anything out, but it seems an unlikely route to go down given the enormous level of support shown by staff.’

Healthcare employees have been eligible to receive a Covid booster jab since 20 September, and Professor Bradley said the take-up rates were being monitored.

During the first six weeks of the booster programme, government statistics show that 43% of frontline staff and 36% of other healthcare staff received a third dose.

Professor Bradley said: ‘We need to keep an eye on this and are monitoring it very regularly – we’ll be promoting the booster by communicating with staff and making sure vaccination can be given in a place that’s easy to access.’

Mr Javid’s plans for NHS staff are likely to prove controversial, according to national media reports, with many NHS staff groups opposing the mandatory measures.

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, which represents all the UK’s doctors professionally, said the move was neither necessary or proportionate.

The British Medical Association, the doctors’ union, urged Mr Javid to delay making jabs compulsory ahead of an assessment about how many staff might quit should the policy be introduced.