Boat show to welcome visitors aboard again after two-year gap

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the Barclays Jersey Boat Show being cancelled for the past two years (32001659)

Launched over a decade ago, the free-to-enter show regularly attracts around 30,000 people to the St Helier Marina and adjacent Weighbridge.

It usually takes place over the early-May bank-holiday weekend, but has not been able to go ahead since the start of the pandemic. However, organisers have announced that it will return next year between Friday 10 and Sunday 12 June.

Jersey’s Harbourmaster, Captain Bill Sadler, said: ‘In what has been a challenging time for us all, we’re delighted to once again have the opportunity to showcase the very best of the Island’s maritime community to both residents and visitors. Over the years the show has become a firm favourite in many people’s calendars, and we look forward to welcoming them back on board.’

The event’s new date is a result of the ongoing refurbishment of the St Helier Marina, which is not due for completion until the end of May.

Mr Sadler said: ‘It will also be great to show our refurbished St Helier Marina and new Albert Pier pontoons and we’re hoping that our new vessel, the Duchess, will also be able to attend. Ports of Jersey is pleased to have the continuing support of Barclays as our title sponsor, and, alongside them, our other sponsors, marine traders, exhibitors and participants. We’re looking forward to putting together another fantastic community-focused show.’

The managing director and head of Crown Dependencies for Barclays, Paul Savery, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome the return of the Barclays Jersey Boat Show in June 2022, which will see us relaunch our valued partnership with Ports of Jersey. This key community event provides the Island with the opportunity to highlights its thriving maritime, leisure and tourism industries.’ He added: ‘We’ve missed the show and very much look forward to celebrating the weekend with events at our new Esplanade offices, which overlook the arena. Our continued support as title sponsor demonstrates our commitment to the future prosperity of the Island, allowing the community and visitors to celebrate all it has to offer.’