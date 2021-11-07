Court looked at making lawyer liable for costs

The Royal Court

In the case involving Princess Camilla de Bourbon des deux Siciles, who was fined £2 million last year for contempt of court, her lawyer Advocate Hiren Mistry issued three summonses which the court said it had considered ‘might be regarded as tantamount to an abuse of process’.

The fine was issued by the Royal Court after it deemed that Princess Camilla had refused to inform lawyers acting for BNP of the whereabouts of assets held by, or on behalf of, her mother, Edoarda Crociani. The bank is said to have paid out $115 million in reconstituting the trust fund which lies at the heart of the dispute.

The unsuccessful summonses – which the court had previously called ‘wholly inappropriate’ and ‘wholly misconceived’ – sought to obtain a bank guarantee before the Princess paid the balance of her £2 million fine. This was intended to protect the funds from her creditor in the event that an appeal against the fine was successful. And they also sought to use the European Convention on Human Rights to have the matter heard by a different judge.

Commissioner Julian Clyde-Smith said that, having issued a draft judgment rejecting the applications but before the judgment was handed down, he took the view that the issuing of these three summonses might be regarded as tantamount to an abuse of process.

He took that view for reasons including a lack of explanation or authority for the bank guarantee summons and the Advocate’s ‘failure to draw the court’s attention or even acknowledge the existence of well-established authority that wholly undermined his arguments in relation to Article 6 of the ECHR’.

However, the Commissioner said that while the court could initiate an inquiry into wasted costs, he accepted that, except in the most obvious cases, it should be slow to do so.

He said he had concluded that it was not appropriate in the present case because the other party (BNP) was not seeking such an order, because the process would have entailed further hearings and disproportionate costs, and because the Princess had not waived legal privilege so the court could not know the extent to which the lawyer was himself responsible for issuing the summonses.