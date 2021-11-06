Tributes paid to ‘thoughtful’ TV entertainer Lionel Blair

Miss Battle of Flowers 1995 Jenny Hill, pictured above with that year’s Mr Battle, Lionel Blair, said the entertainer really seemed to enjoy taking part in the parade (32000544)

The BBC’s Berlin correspondent Jenny Hill – who was Miss Battle in 1995 opposite Mr Blair – remembers his cheerful, enthusiastic manner. ‘His apparently boundless energy kept us all on our toes as he clambered over Battle floats, chatted to volunteers and entertained the crowds on the big day,’ she said.

Ms Hill said that it always brought a smile to her face to recall meeting the entertainer. ‘He was also very kind and thoughtful, and seemed to really enjoy being part of such a big community event,’ she added.

Those sentiments were echoed by Chamber of Commerce chief executive Murray Norton, who, as a BBC Radio Jersey presenter, interviewed Mr Blair on a number of occasions in connection with the Battle of Flowers and with his appearances on stage at the Jersey Opera House when the theatre was run by the late Dick Ray.

‘I remember very well the 1995 Battle which I was hosting for the BBC, and Lionel was as effervescent as ever. I remember him dancing down the avenue and being the entertainer that everyone knew but he was also very generous with his time.

‘I must have interviewed him about half a dozen times around that time. He also came to the Opera House to take part in a Ray Cooney farce which was completely and utterly right up his street as part of a perfect cast of well-known actors,’ he said.

Mr Norton added that Mr Blair’s relaxed and friendly personality meant that he was one of those contacts that a journalist could simply phone up and chat to.

‘I remember on one occasion his daughter had been the model for Special K and he said “you’ve got to speak to her, too”. So he just handed her the phone – he was an interviewer’s dream because he had worked with everybody in show business,’ he said.

Describing him as ‘a lovely character’ about whom ‘no one had a bad word to say’, Mr Norton said that, with previous Mr Battles like Roy Castle, he belonged to a genre of light entertainment quite different from that which existed today.