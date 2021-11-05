Failure to pay coin hoard finders £3m ‘outrageous’ and ‘embarrassing’

Grouville Constable John Le Maistre said he was ‘incredibly disappointed’ by the ‘outrageous’ delay.

Grouville Constable John Le Maistre made the comments in the aftermath of this week’s States sitting, where he asked the latest in a series of questions related to the matter.

The hoard’s discovery, by detectorists Reg Mead and Richard Miles, was first reported in January 2012, with a total of almost 70,000 coins eventually being itemised – the largest-ever find of its kind.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré told Mr Le Maistre that he was frustrated by the delay, but that the issue had to be dealt with in a ‘very careful way’.

‘In essence, it’s the government’s side that is slowing down the actual implementation of the decision, which the Council of Ministers agreed to do some months ago,’ Senator Le Fondré said.

Speaking to the JEP, Mr Le Maistre said he was ‘incredibly disappointed’ by the ‘outrageous’ delay.

He added: ‘It’s a matter of despair how long this has been going on. It appears to be some form of clerical or compliance block in the system and I hope the Council of Ministers are suitably embarrassed and will get this sorted.’

In March this year, Assistant Economic Development Minister Kirsten Morel said he expected the matter to be resolved ‘within weeks’, while last month Treasury Minister Susie Pinel said that a payout of around £3m would soon be made, potentially by 8 October – the end of the week during which she was asked about the delay.