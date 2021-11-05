Anti-Covid pills could be in Jersey within weeks

Dr Ivan Muscat confirmed that the Island would be in line to receive a share of UK stocks in the same way as has applied to doses of vaccines.

Elderly patients and those with particular vulnerabilities – such as obesity, diabetes or heart disease – are set to be the first in line for the ground-breaking new oral medication.

The first supplies of the drug, called Lagevrio and also known as molnupiravir, are set to be delivered to the UK no earlier than mid-November and would be suitable to be taken at home, according to national media reports.

Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey’s deputy medical officer of health, welcomed the progress towards an antiviral treatment for Covid patients, confirming that the Island would be in line to receive a share of UK stocks in the same way as has applied to doses of vaccines.

In an interview with the JEP on Saturday, Dr Muscat said that the approval of new antivirals would mark a new phase in the fight against Covid-19.

The drugs would be the fourth and final ‘cornerstone’ used to combat infectious disease, he added, with the others being testing, non-pharmaceutical interventions to limit transmission and a comprehensive vaccination programme.

The UK is poised to become the first country in the world to make the drug available.

A batch of 480,000 doses of Lagevrio had already been ordered in the wake of successful clinical trials in the US, where it was shown that a five-day course halved the risk of hospitalisation or death for at-risk patients.

Dr Muscat said he was waiting for more details about the availability of the drug and the protocol for its use.

He said: ‘Jersey does not have this drug in stock but will receive supplies from the National Health Service, proportionate to the size of the Island. It will then be used – as laid down by the relevant protocols – to treat eligible patients.’

While the new treatment was described as an important step forward by Dr Muscat, he added that it remained part of an overall response. ‘Vaccination remains the most effective defence we have,’ he said.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the decision marked a ‘historic day’ for Britain, adding: ‘This will be a game-changer for the most vulnerable and the immunosuppressed, who will soon be able to receive the ground-breaking treatment.’

The approval of the drugs by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency comes as cases in the UK and Jersey remain high.

As of yesterday, there were 583 known active cases in the Island – an increase of 46 from the previous day – with three in hospital. Since the start of the pandemic, 80 deaths have been recorded locally.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA, said: ‘Following a rigorous review of the data by our expert scientists and clinicians, we are satisfied that Lagevrio is safe and effective for those at risk of developing severe Covid-19 disease.

‘Lagevrio is the world’s first approved antiviral for this disease that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously, so can be administered outside of a hospital setting, before Covid-19 has progressed to a severe stage.’

News of the regulatory approval came as Jersey’s government issued the latest figures for the Island’s vaccination programme.

By the end of October, a total of almost 173,000 Covid jabs had been administered to Islanders. This included 19,122 booster doses, with 75% of those aged 75 or above having received the third dose.

Attempts to persuade more parents to sanction vaccination for those aged 12 to 15 during the half-term break led to around 120 more children being vaccinated during the week, taking the proportion in this group who had received a single dose from 23% to 26%. Among 16- and 17-year-olds, the take-up for a single jab had reached 52%, while the figure for those aged 18 to 29 was 69%.

Vaccination against flu has also continued, with 44% of pre-school children having received the nasal spray vaccine, along with 65% of school pupils from Reception to Year 11.