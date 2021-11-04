Island could become UNESCO Geopark

Image of Faldouet dolmen from the Aspiring Jersey Island Geopark prospectus Picture: Marc Le Cornu (31982389)

A timeline for the application process has now been released, with Jersey Heritage claiming that a successful bid would improve the Island’s conservation, economic development and identity.

If approved, the classification would place the Island alongside other designated Geoparks such as the Black Country, English Riviera, Fforest Fawr, GeoMôn, North Pennines, North-West Highlands, Shetland and the Marble Arch Caves, which span the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Commenting on the prospectus for the Aspiring Jersey Island Geopark project, Jersey Heritage landscape engagement and Geopark development curator Millie Butel said: ‘Momentum is gathering behind the project and we are excited to get more people on board to continue sharing what being a Geopark could mean for Jersey. The pandemic has really highlighted how important our natural and cultural heritage is to us all, not only for our wellbeing, but for how our heritage offers future prospects for tourism development for the Island as a whole.’

Those prospects have already been welcomed by Visit Jersey, which set the initiative within the context of greater emphasis now being put on visitors with an interest in the Island’s history and culture. This approach follows research carried out earlier this year into the Island’s most productive future visitor markets.

Visit Jersey chief executive Amanda Burns said that the Geopark designation would give Jersey an additional way to tell the story of its unique natural, geological and cultural heritage.

She added: ‘An additional benefit could be that, within markets where Jersey is less well-known, the UNESCO accolade could generate some additional visits by way of its pure listing and resultant incremental reach through international interest and media coverage.’

The prospectus for the bid sets out 19 points of action which range from working with different areas of the community – such as schools and the parishes – to the development of a geo-tourism offering for Jersey.

Other actions include the creation of a new scientific committee to serve as a link between the Aspiring Geopark project and academia, new signage at sites of geological interest and increased access to those sites, whether physical or digital.

Produced following the publication of a geodiversity audit of the Island by the British Geological Survey earlier this year, the new document sets out a timeline which it is hoped will lead to Jersey’s accreditation in spring 2024, following submission of a draft application to the UK Council for UNESCO next spring.

The process – which involves a greater degree of community involvement – is a more streamlined one than that for UNESCO’s World Heritage site designation. UNESCO World Heritage Sites are designated to promote the conservation of natural and cultural sites of outstanding universal value and differ slightly from UNESCO Global Geoparks, which give international recognition for sites with international significance.

Other organisations working on the project are the Société Jersiaise, the Jersey National Park, the Young Archaeologists’ Club, the Jersey Biodiversity Centre, the Blue Marine Foundation, the Ramsar Management Authority, the Jersey International Centre of Advanced Studies and the Government of Jersey.

Jersey National Park officer Jerry Neil said that the Geopark aspirations aligned with, and complemented, the key principles of the Jersey National Park. ‘The AJIG Prospectus provides the background and context to how geodiversity continues to shape and determine human prosperity and land use, and the biodiversity of the natural environment. We look forward to working with the other project partners on the actions set out in the prospectus,’ he said.

Meanwhile, environmental charity Blue Marine said it was delighted that Samantha Blampied, a PhD student with its organisation, had become one of the project’s advocates as a ‘Geopark guardien’.