Eisteddfod returns to the stage after two-year gap

Music categories are scheduled to take place from 8 until 13 November at Château Vermont, while the English speech and drama sections of the Eisteddfod will run from 22 to 27 November at the Jersey Arts Centre. The dance section will take place in February 2022.

In the first Eisteddfod since lockdown, 238 primary school children have entered classes for first-time entrants, compared with 162 in 2019, and 15 young actors between the ages of 13 and 18 will compete for the first ever Young Actor of the Year Award, which will be chosen at the speech and drama gala evening on 27 November.

Pat Sabey, speech and drama section chairman, said: ‘It is so wonderful to see that so many primary schools are keen to give their students the chance to build confidence and share their love of speaking poetry by heart, particularly after the cancellation of last year’s Eisteddfod.’

Audience numbers for the week of classes held at the Jersey Arts Centre are being limited to comply with the theatre’s latest Covid-19 guidelines to safeguard the public.

Noel McLaughlin, managing director of Butterfield in Jersey, which sponsors the event, said: ‘The Jersey Eisteddfod is a fantastic opportunity for students across the Island to showcase their talents in the highly renowned festival that has stood the test of time.