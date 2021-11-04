Ban on French fishing boats ‘not possible’

A Jersey Fisheries vessel monitoring the French trawler Pierre de Jade Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (31983468)

Deputy John Young made the comments in the States when explaining that a ‘nature and extent’ clause which governs the catch limits of individual boats, among other parameters, had been suspended following a request by the EU and this would need to be renegotiated.

He also said that, despite some Jersey fishermen and merchants being told that they could not land in France, it would not be possible to close Jersey’s waters to EU fishermen in retaliation.

Responding to a question from Constable Mike Jackson, who chairs the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel, Deputy Young said: ‘At the moment the issue to be resolved definitively is the number of licences. But there is a hurdle we need to jump, which is negotiation in some form over the nature and extent clause.

‘These are the details of these licences which allow what type of fishing ... and the catch limits. At the moment, the EU has required us to suspend that and we have no choice in the matter.’ He added: ‘That is why we are going to keep at this for some time.’

During the same sitting, Deputy Montfort Tadier asked whether the Island could close its waters to EU fishermen if it became necessary.

Deputy Tadier said: ‘I have to say this whole episode pains me as a Francophile and Francophone but I am wondering if we are getting to the position where the French are going to tell us to stop fishing in our own waters and our ministers roll over and say OK, we won’t fish in our waters but you can come and fish here if you want to.’

In response, Deputy Young said: ‘All the advice I have had is that under international law, under our obligations in statute and contracts and agreements – internationally – that would not be possible. That is all the advice I have had. If you want chapter and verse on that I would perhaps invite the Deputy to pose questions to the Attorney General at the appropriate time.

‘But my understanding is that, no, it would not be possible, and frankly I do not think it would be sensible. It would absolutely inflame the situation.’

Meanwhile, speaking in the French National Assembly this week, the country’s Minister of the Sea, Annick Girardin, said that the main issues with Jersey centred around 13 vessels.