‘No recruitment crisis’ in the Health Department – minister

Health Minister Richard Renouf said there is 'no recruitment crisis' in Health and Community Services

In response to questioning from Deputy Geoff Southern, Health Minister Richard Renouf moved to reassure Members that vacancy rates were not at unusual levels.

He had recently admitted in the States that some case files were lost over the summer during a period in which the department was short-staffed.

He added, however, that there were some recruitment issues in specific areas, such as care workers.

Deputy Renouf said: ‘There is no recruitment crisis in Health and Community Services right now.

‘The organisation has a vacancy rate of 5.3% currently, which is not unusual. However, we do have areas of specialities where recruitment is a challenge right now. In the past three months, we have recruited more staff than leavers. But we do need to recognise that, for the residential and auxiliary care sector, there are still pressures.’

He added that money allocated from the £50 million fiscal stimulus fund, designed to revive Jersey’s economy following the Covid-19 outbreak, was being used to bolster care-worker numbers.

‘We are trying at the moment to increase the numbers of people working through the Help at Home initiative. Members may have seen the publicity given to that.