‘No recruitment crisis’ in the Health Department – minister

By Ian HeathNewsPublished:

THERE is no ‘recruitment crisis’ in the Health Department and 100 new care workers are being recruited, the States was told yesterday.

Health Minister Richard Renouf said there is 'no recruitment crisis' in Health and Community Services
Health Minister Richard Renouf said there is 'no recruitment crisis' in Health and Community Services

In response to questioning from Deputy Geoff Southern, Health Minister Richard Renouf moved to reassure Members that vacancy rates were not at unusual levels.

He had recently admitted in the States that some case files were lost over the summer during a period in which the department was short-staffed.

He added, however, that there were some recruitment issues in specific areas, such as care workers.

Deputy Renouf said: ‘There is no recruitment crisis in Health and Community Services right now.

‘The organisation has a vacancy rate of 5.3% currently, which is not unusual. However, we do have areas of specialities where recruitment is a challenge right now. In the past three months, we have recruited more staff than leavers. But we do need to recognise that, for the residential and auxiliary care sector, there are still pressures.’

He added that money allocated from the £50 million fiscal stimulus fund, designed to revive Jersey’s economy following the Covid-19 outbreak, was being used to bolster care-worker numbers.

‘We are trying at the moment to increase the numbers of people working through the Help at Home initiative. Members may have seen the publicity given to that.

‘Money has been released from fiscal stimulus with the aim of recruiting 100 new staff and upskilling 50. This money is to fund their salaries while they are training,’ he said.

News
Ian Heath

By Ian Heath

@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News