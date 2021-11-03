Lorna (82) takes on walking challenge for the homeless

Lorna Hopley is walking 1,000 paces a day until Christmas to raise funds for the Sanctuary Trust Picture: Kim Robinson

Lorna Hopley (82) recently delivered over £5,000 worth of ‘goodies’ – including chocolates, biscuits, coffee, hand cream, fruit and doughnuts – to health staff, to thank them for helping her recover after breaking her hip, arm and shoulder in 2019.

She raised the money for the treats by walking laps of her garden – around 1,000 paces a day – for a year, and was compared to Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old former British Army officer who raised over £33 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden in Bedfordshire.

And she has now set her sights on a new target – raising £1,000 for the Sanctuary Trust – by walking 1,000 paces a day up and down her drive until Christmas.

She said the homeless charity, which supports 24 men across two sites, is close to her heart as it was started the same year her husband Roy passed away. She also donated all his clothes to the trust.

‘I’m hoping to get out there again and I will keep going up and down [my drive] whatever the weather. It’s a really worthwhile cause and I would hope that they are given funds all year round,’ she said.

Debbie Jeffries, fundraiser for the trust, said: ‘What a wonderful way to remember her late husband by taking on such a thoughtful and inspiring personal challenge in support of our charity.

‘We are indebted to Lorna for reaching out and raising funds for us at a time when every penny counts.’

The charity recently announced the return of its Sleep Out fundraising event, taking place in Pier Road car park on Saturday 20 November.

Ms Jeffries said: ‘Our next big fundraiser is just weeks away and, after the last few years of cancelled events, we really hope the community will get behind us and sign up here: Sleep Out 2021 – Sanctuary Trust Jersey.’