Write headline here...

External Relations Minister Ian Gorst

Discussions between Jersey, French, UK and EU officials were held yesterday in a bid to resolve the conflict.

France had warned that failure to grant fishing licences which allow access to Jersey waters would have led to the imposition of measures including preventing British boats from landing their catch in Europe from Tuesday,

However, French President Emmanuel Macron delayed the sanction by at least 24 hours to allow for further negotiations.

External Relations Minister Ian Gorst said: 'The Government of Jersey welcomes the news that the French Government will not pursue the implementation of their proposed retaliatory measures that were scheduled to commence on Tuesday 2 November.

'Discussions between representatives of the French government, EU Commission and UK government have continued throughout today, and it was agreed that additional time is needed to resolve the remaining challenges on licence applications.