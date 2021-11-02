Write headline here...

By Michael MorrisNewsPublished:

RETALIATORY measures threatened by the French government over the long-running fishing dispute have been delayed by 24 hours to allow further negotiations to continue.

External Relations Minister Ian Gorst
External Relations Minister Ian Gorst

Discussions between Jersey, French, UK and EU officials were held yesterday in a bid to resolve the conflict.

France had warned that failure to grant fishing licences which allow access to Jersey waters would have led to the imposition of measures including preventing British boats from landing their catch in Europe from Tuesday,

However, French President Emmanuel Macron delayed the sanction by at least 24 hours to allow for further negotiations.

External Relations Minister Ian Gorst said: 'The Government of Jersey welcomes the news that the French Government will not pursue the implementation of their proposed retaliatory measures that were scheduled to commence on Tuesday 2 November.

'Discussions between representatives of the French government, EU Commission and UK government have continued throughout today, and it was agreed that additional time is needed to resolve the remaining challenges on licence applications.

'We will continue to work closely with all parties in these discussions, and remain hopeful that the current situation can be resolved through official diplomatic channels.'

News
Michael Morris

By Michael Morris

@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News