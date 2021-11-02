Four years for repeat offender who was sent heroin inside felt-tip pens

Barry John Picot took possession of a package he thought contained heroin but which had been switched by Customs officers for dummy items, including a covert recording device Picture: STATES OF JERSEY POLICE

The Superior Number of the Royal Court, which convenes only for the most serious cases, heard yesterday that Barry John Picot (36) had 223 previous convictions and had played a role in bringing heroin, concealed in a package, into the Island.

The package arrived in Jersey on 4 February and contained two children’s colouring books and a set of highlighter pens – each of which contained a wrap of heroin – the court heard.

Crown Advocate Matthew Maletroit, prosecuting, told the court that the drugs could have had a street value of up to £39,000.

The court was told that Customs officers intercepted the package and switched it for a dummy replacement in which they placed a covert listening device. It was delivered to Picot’s home at 1pm on 5 February.

Advocate Maletroit said: ‘About 20 minutes later Customs officers arrived and arrested him.

‘They searched his house and found a small amount of cannabis and digital weighing scales.’

Picot claimed he did not know what kind of drugs were contained in the package, but he was heard in the recording on the audio device stating that it was heroin, the court heard.

Advocate Maletroit said that Picot had ‘a significant history of substance abuse that spiralled out of control’ and had undergone a detox programme while in custody.

The Crown called for a sentence of four years and nine months, with Advocate Maletroit saying: ‘Some or all of the drugs were intended for onward distribution.

‘Heroin is dangerous; it ruins lives and it has a devastating effect on communities.’

Advocate Sarah Dale, defending, pointed out that her client was not involved in any onward sale of the drugs. She said: ‘His role was akin to that of a minder. His only part was to provide an address.’

She also said that none of his previous convictions were for drug trafficking and added: ‘He is someone who is taken advantage of easily and isn’t able to say no to others.’

Deputy Bailiff Robert MacRae, presiding, said Picot had an ‘extensive and unenviable criminal record’ but accepted that he had not been in trouble for the past five years and told him: ‘For you, that is an achievement.’

A social-inquiry report had shown that Picot was ‘exceptionally malleable’, the court heard, and Mr MacRae added: ‘We are impressed that you have undergone a detoxification programme while in custody.’

But he also said: ‘You were playing a crucial role in the chain of supply of these drugs.’

Picot was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for being knowingly concerned in the importation of prohibited goods. He was also given a four-week sentence for possession of cannabis, which will run concurrently.