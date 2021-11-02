1,000 children to benefit from gift initiative

Cheyenne O’Connor, who organised donations of Easter eggs to vulnerable children in March, is running a similar initiative for Christmas gifts Picture: ROB CURRIE (31968086)

Cheyenne O’Connor, who reached the final three in the Community Champion of the Year category in this year’s awards, will be giving the gifts to six organisations – Children’s Services, Brighter Futures, Hope House, Jersey Women’s Refuge, Brightly and Barnardo’s.

The gifts, which have been donated by Islanders and local businesses, will be given to children up to the age of 18 and include items such as toys, pyjamas and vouchers.

Ms O’Connor said: ‘I started off by collecting toys that people had donated. I then reached out to the charities to ask them the number of children they were looking after and their age groups. I then started adding toys for the various age groups into an Amazon wish-list that people could go on and donate money to purchase them.

‘I have now got gifts for almost all of the children that are being looked after by those organisations. I have around 80 left to get for Children’s Services and then that’s it. It is amazing to see how generous people have been and it is heart-warming knowing that over 1,000 children are guaranteed to receive a gift this Christmas.’

As part of the appeal, the Co-op has donated 500 chocolate selection boxes and the Jersey Development Company has given Ms O’Connor storage space to house the toys until they are given to the organisations later this month.

She added: ‘I started off keeping them in my house but I was quickly running out of room. A lot of businesses have stepped in and offered to help in various ways, which has been great.

‘We are planning to go around and deliver the toys to each organisation later this month, so that they have time to hand them out to the children in time for Christmas.’