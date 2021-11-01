‘We have done more to cut CO2 than the States’

EVie bikes at Havre des Pas. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31942728)

EVie said that despite the publication of the government’s sustainable transport policy, and climate emergency and carbon-neutral strategies, ‘we have detected very little, if any, actual action’.

The firm was asked by the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel to comment on the government’s sustainable transport proposals, as part of the panel’s review of the Government Plan 2022-25.

In a submission, EVie said that ‘in a very short space of time’, it had ‘done more to advance the government’s own ambitions to reduce the damaging effects of CO2 from transport than everything and anything the States has achieved’, without government fiscal support.

Responding to the submission, a government spokesperson said they were ‘committed’ to reducing carbon emissions and would be publishing a ‘carbon-neutral roadmap preferred strategy’, which ‘will set the scene for the preferred strategy due to be released for consultation later in the year’.

They added: ‘We have invested in our cycling/walking network through multi-purpose cycling and walking lanes across the Island which connect St Helier with other parishes.’

EVie made several recommendations to the government in its submission. They include converting the States fleet to electric and ‘where sensible, to make the fleet shareable amongst States employees’ in order to reduce its fleet, with the company saying Guernsey was ahead of Jersey in this respect.

The firm also recommended the government ‘subsidise, underwrite or take equity’ in an Island shared transport operator to promote the expansion of shared transport, and that they should build an Island-wide network of cycle lanes, saying: ‘With an existing network of green lanes, it cannot be beyond the wit of the States and parishes to bridge the gaps and create a safe network of cycle routes across the Island, quickly.’

Other recommendations include free car parking ‘zones’ for shared vehicles, zero GST on electric vehicles and providing a car scrappage scheme with a cash incentive to aid the move to electric vehicles.

The government’s ‘new blueprint’ for sustainable transport includes plans to overhaul the public bus system and develop a new network of cycling and walking routes, according to the proposed Government Plan. They also plan to review the public parking system.

EVie said it wanted to work with the government to help it achieve its sustainable goals.