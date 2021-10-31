Restrict public access so ‘wildlife can be left alone’

Charles Alluto, the chief executive for the National Trust for Jersey Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31955044)

Further proposals being formulated by the National Trust for Jersey include restrictions on dogs running free in areas of St Ouen’s Bay during the nesting season – from spring to early summer – and stopping cars from parking on the coastal strip.

Speaking exclusively to the JEP, the trust’s chief executive, Charles Alluto, said Islanders could no longer expect to use Jersey’s natural open spaces without recognising the effect their activities had on the environment.

He said: ‘We cannot assume that we should have access to everywhere. We need to create special areas where wildlife can thrive without disturbance.

‘If we want to protect our wildlife we are going to have to create areas where they can be left alone. And that is a big challenge in a densely populated island.

‘And we need to think about where we exercise our dogs and keeping our dogs on a lead during the nesting season. It is about reducing our impact on the environment.’

The National Trust, which owns significant pieces of land in St Ouen’s Bay, already asks people to keep dogs on leads in areas of the north coast around Mourier Valley and at Grantez.

The trust is one of the biggest private landowners in Jersey and allows free public access to its sites, with the exception of tenanted farmland and properties. These include areas around the coast, inland and in St Ouen’s Bay, where the public can also enjoy access to large areas of government-owned land, such as the sand dunes.

However, Mr Alluto said this freedom to roam came with the responsibility to follow the Countryside Code. This includes not disturbing wildlife and livestock, picking wild flowers, keeping dogs under control, sticking to footpaths and taking litter home.

His greatest fear, he said, was that in spite of legislation enacted by the States in 1978 to protect St Ouen’s Bay – and reinforced with subsequent Sites of Special Interest designations and Jersey National Park policies – the area’s biodiversity was again under threat from inappropriate human activity.

The trust plans to publish a set of proposals for further protection of the countryside and St Ouen’s Bay in early 2022 to open a debate with government, conservation organisations and the public.

Mr Alluto said: ‘On the positive side, nature has an enormous capacity to recover, and very quickly, if you give it the right conditions, so we seriously need to think about that.

‘At the moment habitats are suffering and wildlife is suffering but the recreation is increasing, which means the balance is not right and we need to get it back.

‘We don’t want to lose the skylarks, but if we don’t do something soon we will not have any skylarks left in the bay and it’s as simple as that.