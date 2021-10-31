Governors of school hit out at ministers

Members of the board of governors are pictured (bottom) at the Scrutiny hearing Picture: GOVERNMENT OF JERSEY

The board of governors from Haute Vallée has hit out at a government response to concerns raised at a Scrutiny hearing, labelling the statement ‘spun, deflective and faceless’.

During the hearing, the chairman of the governors, Philip Le Claire, and his predecessor, Phil Horsley, handed back a poster promoting the government’s ‘putting children first’ initiative, saying the school did not feel the pledge was being met.

A government spokesperson responded by saying that an additional £35 million per year had been allocated to supporting children and families, with £11.6m of recurrent funding being provided for education reform by 2024.

The government statement stressed the commitment to putting children first, adding that Chief Minister John Le Fondré and Children and Education Minister Scott Wickenden would continue their dialogue with schools about delivering on the pledge after the half-term break.

Mr Horsley said the response contained ‘unspecific soundbites’ and showed the government was ‘not committed from a practical nor timely standpoint’.

He said: ‘If the independent funding review shows there is an £11.6m gap in funding, and this is recognised but won’t be fully invested till 2024, five years later – why?

‘That is a child’s entire secondary school life. Why not now?

‘What about the children who can’t wait another few weeks, let alone years? They are being failed now.’

Funding schools correctly would require at least a further £23m, Mr Horsley added, with this sum not covering Highlands College and special educational needs. He called on the government to issue more detail about the £23m shortfall and to carry out a review of special educational needs and inclusion, as well as a separate review of administration.

Mr Horsley concluded: ‘We would welcome dialogue with the ministers, and would hope for a better response than their spun, deflective and faceless statement.’

Deputy Rob Ward, who chairs the Children, Education and Home Affairs panel, said Deputy Wickenden would be asked about the matters raised by the Haute Vallée governors at a hearing on Monday, and that the panel also hoped to hear from other schools.

‘We hope other schools will speak to us, but they need to come forward – we can’t summon them to appear,’ he said.

Deputy Ward said he was concerned that some school governors felt they could not voice their concerns because they were government employees.