Man on trial for assault says he was the victim

The trial is taking place at the Royal Court

Giving evidence yesterday on the third day of his trial at the Royal Court, Scott Robert Harben (42) said that following an argument in February ‘she flew at me physically’.

He faces one charge of grave and criminal assault, which he denies.

‘She grabbed my shirt by the shoulders, she was trying to slap me and she was pulling at me aggressively,’ said Mr Harben.

When asked by Advocate Adam Harrison, defending, if he had grabbed the complainant by the throat with both hands as alleged, Mr Harben replied: ‘That did not happen in the slightest.’

Mr Harben said he was a ‘trained fighter’ and middleweight boxing champion, who had boxed for the Island, and had been ‘trained in restraints’.

He said he could have applied restraint to the complainant, ‘but I chose not to, while being attacked’.

The defendant told the jury: ‘There are two sides to the story.’

During cross-examination by Advocate Simon Thomas, prosecuting, who argued that Mr Harben had brandished a vodka bottle at the complainant, the defendant said: ‘I would like to reiterate to the jury, I have never and will never brandish an object at somebody, man or woman.’

Mr Harben said a previous allegation that he had kicked the complainant’s door was ‘made up’ and added that ‘made-up allegations had become common place’.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Harben ‘took a full can of cider’ and poured it over her after an argument, but yesterday he denied this.

On the first day of the trial, Advocate Thomas said Mr Harben grabbed the woman by her throat, threw the complainant onto a couch and got on top of her with both his hands around her throat. Advocate Thomas said that Mr Harben put his fingers and thumb down her throat, with her biting him, as she was ‘worried he was going to kill her’.

After all the evidence was given, the court was read a document stating that it was the opinion of a medical examiner that the injuries sustained by the complainant were ‘equally consistent’ with the account given by her ‘as with that given by the defendant in the case’.