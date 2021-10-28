Hitting 2030 climate goal would cost estimated £250 million

St Brelade Constable Mike Jackson said his panel awaited the information ‘with interest’ Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31937572)

At a hearing this week, it was highlighted that £23m had been allocated in the Climate Emergency Fund to help the Island achieve carbon neutrality but that hundreds of millions more was needed.

It was not clear yesterday whether the £250 million was the cost to the taxpayer, or would be split between government, the private sector and individual Islanders.

St Brelade Constable Mike Jackson, who chairs the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel, admitted that, despite a £250m figure being ‘bandied around’, he was ‘not clear at this point’ how that number had been reached and how it would be covered. He said that his panel awaited the information ‘with interest’.

Responding to a question from panel member Deputy Steve Luce about how much additional funding might be needed, director for environmental policy Louise Magris said that ‘roughly £250m’ would be required to ‘have an aggressive decarbonisation agenda’ in line with the work and targets detailed in the Carbon Neutral Strategy.

‘Ultimately there is not enough money to meet the high level of ambition the Island and the States have signed up to,’ she said.

The government is due to announce its preferred strategy for the Island’s Carbon Neutral Roadmap next week. Dr Magris said that the final document was expected to contain ‘costed policies’ and that ‘there would be a value attached to the package of policies we are putting forward’.

This was an ‘enormous funding decision that the States Assembly will need to ponder upon’, she said, adding: ‘That will come in the next term of government.’

Deputy Luce asked Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis: ‘Where is the new money coming from?’

Deputy Lewis responded that it was ‘all policy under development’ and that the ‘team are looking at all options’.

Meanwhile, Dr Magris said: ‘The Climate Emergency Fund is about £23m over the next four years and that is not enough to reach the rates of decarbonisation that would lead us to carbon neutrality by 2030. The minister has been very clear about that and [the] Council of Ministers is as well. There is an outline in the Government Plan this time around, which talks about some additional revenue which might be raised from revenue streams which could then be put back into the Climate Emergency Fund to help top it up. I am afraid more money is needed.’

Dr Magris was asked by Mr Jackson whether there would be support initiatives for private businesses to bolster the government’s carbon-neutral strategy and sustainable transport, and if consideration was being given to how ‘private and public collaboration could be accelerated’.

She responded that there were ‘direct costs to the government’ in addressing the climate emergency and that some of the decarbonisation would happen ‘at an individual level by individual choices’.

Even with the Climate Emergency Fund, ‘the quantum of cost’ for carbon neutrality was still ‘very significant’, she said, adding: ‘It isn’t just Jersey facing this problem. It’s a global problem.’

She said the government needed to look at ‘innovative options’ to ‘look at how we can partner or leverage funding from the individual level right the way through to organisational and to government level to achieve decarbonisation’.

Options to raise revenue cited during the hearing included a road tax and vehicle emissions duty. Road-user charges have been mentioned in the proposed Government Plan as a way of replacing diminishing returns from fuel duty. Other suggestions include a review of car-parking charges and a ‘very modest travel duty’ to ‘signal the impact of carbon-based off-island travel’.