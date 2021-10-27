Visiting rugby stars head for the beach

The England rugby side training at Le Braye (31923030) Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

The England side are in the Island for a training camp before next month’s autumn internationals against Tonga, Australia and South Africa at Twickenham.

The beach at Le Braye was turned into a makeshift pitch, complete with posts, as coach Eddie Jones prepares his side for the upcoming test matches.

For some members of the squad it is their second Jersey training camp this year after the British and Irish Lions also chose the Island as its base ahead of their tour of South Africa.