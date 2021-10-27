Spend a chilly night to help homeless

The 2021 Sleep Out challenge will take place in the Pier Road car park

The Sanctuary Trust’s organisers are hoping for a large turnout for the Sleep Out challenge, taking place in Pier Road car park on Saturday 20 November.

Islanders taking part will be asked to abandon the comfort of their homes for a night to help raise funds for the charity, which supports up to 24 men across two sites.

Last year’s Sleep Out was cancelled just days before it was scheduled to take place due to Covid restrictions, and the charity’s other main fundraiser, Walk into Light, has not taken place since 2019.

Sarah Tumelty, the Sanctuary Trust’s general manager, recently revealed the organisation was operating at capacity and having to turn people away, and that just under 40% of its current residents were in full-time employment.

She said: ‘Currently, over half of our rooms at Sanctuary House are occupied by men under the age of 30 years old, who are struggling to find permanent accommodation due to high rents and an extreme shortage of accommodation on the Island, both in the private sector and within social housing. Sanctuary Trust is ten years old this year and since our humble beginnings in 2011 we have come to realise that the most important thing we can offer is hope and support to those who have fallen through the cracks in society and require help to recover and return to independent living.’

Funds raised from the Sleep Out – which runs from 8pm to 6am – will go towards the projects and services used by the charity to help end homelessness in Jersey.

Participants should bring sleeping bags, cardboard to lie on, a pillow and warm clothes.

Anyone wanting to sign up for the event can register online at Sleep Out 2021 – Sanctuary Trust Jersey and can also join the Just Giving page Sleep Out for Sanctuary Trust 2021 – JustGiving.