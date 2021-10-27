Ayrton-Senna finds rapid way to lose his licence

Ayrton-Senna Larose (23) appeared in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday

Ayrton-Senna Larose (23) appeared in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday after being caught driving without insurance, L-plates or an accompanying qualified driver.

He has also been ordered to complete 100 hours community service and fined £400.

The police began looking for the vehicle Larose had been driving on 15 April after one of its co-owners reported it stolen.

Officers discovered the defendant with the vehicle the next day at 2.35am at the Bel Royal Kiosk car park and arrested him. It later transpired that the other owner had given the defendant permission to use it.

However, police legal adviser Simon Crowder, said that, during an interview, Larose told police that he admitted he did not hold a full licence, did not have insurance and had not been accompanied by a qualified supervisory driver.

Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu yesterday asked the defendant whether he had any comment to make in response to the charges.

Larose said: ‘Nothing, really.’