The name’s Bond... and Moneypenny Lane

Brian McCarthy from developers Le Masurier, Charlotte Woodman and Sami Eldirdiry Osman, known by his artist name as KUMO. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31904712)

Artist Sami Osman, also known as Kumo, supported students with the community project, which takes inspiration from the new James Bond film.

The designs were unveiled yesterday at the same time as the new Moneypenny Lane sign was revealed.

Eight-year-old Charlotte Woodman won a competition to name the street, which runs past the front of the Freedom Centre.

Mr Osman said: ‘The new James Bond movie has just been released in cinemas and, as the street is named after a character in the Bond movies, as well as Mr Moneypenny, who was the former Odeon cinema’s manager, it was clear that we needed to include these elements in the artwork. It also promotes Jersey and, of course, all that Premier Inn has to offer its customers.’

Temps Passe. Cinemas. Tony Moneypenny on the stage Odeon cinema July 1st 1980. (31907217)

Brian McCarthy, managing director of Le Masurier, which is developing the site, said that the art initiative had ‘enabled students to showcase their talent and bring Bath Street to life as we continue to redevelop the area’.

Highlands College art student Abigale Neves said: ‘I found this experience to be an exciting opportunity to contribute my ideas for the Premier Inn hoarding in Bath Street. It was fun to be involved in this community project and it will be a great addition to my CV.’

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31904700)