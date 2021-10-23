Jail for man who asked boys for sex

Scott Le Corre. Picture: States of Jersey Police (31907201)

Scott Peter Graham Le Corre (30) was sentenced in the Royal Court yesterday morning after committing the offences over the course of two days in May. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and given a seven-year restraining order.

On 11 May, Le Corre approached two 11-year-old boys who were walking to a shop and asked them to come to his house. The following day he approached another boy who was on his way to school and made a similar comment, Solicitor General Matthew Jowitt, prosecuting, told the court.

The defendant was arrested on 13 May in connection with the allegations made by the first two children. He was interviewed again later that month regarding the further allegation, and also took part in a video identification parade. He was identified by the child who had been walking to school as the man who had approached him.

Le Corre admitted three counts of inciting children to engage in a sexual act.

Advocate Julia-Anne Dix, defending, said Le Corre had experienced ‘numerous life traumas’ and had been ostracised due to his learning difficulties. She asked the court to take into account a letter of remorse written on behalf of Le Corre.

Delivering the court’s sentence, the Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, presiding, said they had taken ‘full account’ of the challenges Le Corre had faced in his life, and had read his letter of remorse ‘with care’.

Jurats Collette Crill and Robert Christensen were sitting.