Covid vaccine certificates shut down due to security fears

The government had announced that Covid status certificates were to be made available on smartphones, with QR codes that can be used in ‘certain limited situations’. The codes were supposed to be able to be used in Wales and Scotland, which each have their own Covid passes for large-scale events and nightclub venues, and in France for the Pass Sanitaire scheme.

However, shortly after the platform went live, a government spokesperson said: 'We have been made aware of an exploit with the privacy controls of our Digital Covid Status Certificate platform.

'This raises a security flaw and so we have closed the platform.

'Officers and Microsoft are urgently looking into this and an update will be given once a solution has been found.'