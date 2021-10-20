Scrutiny fears delay for population policy

Assistant Chief Minister Rowland Huelin has said that it had been decided to delay the population debate until January

Senator Steve Pallett said it was ‘disappointing’ that the Migration and Population Review Panel, which he chairs, had not had sight of any draft proposals yet.

In a recent letter to Senator Pallett’s panel, Assistant Chief Minister Rowland Huelin said after ‘careful consideration’ they had decided to delay a debate on the common population policy from December to January, despite the States voting to require ministers to bring it to the House before the end of this year.

Deputy Huelin said this was due to a scheduling conflict, as the proposed Government Plan was ‘likely to occupy the entirety of that sitting’.

‘So much is being kicked down the road that the panel are having doubts about whether we will really see anything of real detail prior to the election next year,’ said Senator Pallett. He added that this would leave businesses with ‘uncertainty for the future’.

On the delay to the debate, Senator Pallett said: ‘This is a bona fide States decision taken on the back of Deputy [Jess] Perchard’s amendment to have it lodged and debated by the end of this year. I was a little bit surprised at the position – to make that decision without the approval of the Assembly.’

Senator Pallett added that the government had known about the debate ‘for months, yet they seem to have dragged their heels regarding actually providing a draft population policy, one for the panel to at least start to review’.

The delay was disappointing for the public and for business as well, he said. ‘All those stakeholders are keen to see something that will at least set some vision for population control over the next three to four years.’