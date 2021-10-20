Sally aims for her seventh Channel swim

Sally Minty-Gravett is now preparing for what will be her seventh cross-Channel trip.

Sally Minty-Gravett completed her record swim last month in 11 hours and 12 minutes . She also spread the ashes of her husband, Charlie, at sea.

She is now hoping to swim from Dover to Calais next year after having her Channel crossing called off this season due to poor weather conditions.

Mrs Minty-Gravett had been due to swim the Channel last year, but she postponed the event due to her husband’s deteriorating health and subsequent death.

The challenge, titled ‘6th decade solo channel swim – for Charlie – In his memory’, is now set to take place in 2022 and will help to raise money for Dementia Jersey’s Splashchat programme – a swimming group for people with dementia and the Jersey Lifeboat Association. As well as for her niece, Jessie, who is currently battling secondary lung cancer and being looked after by Jersey Hospice.

Over £16,500 has been raised so far.

Mrs Minty-Gravett and her husband have played a major role in supporting the long-distance swimming community in Jersey over the years.

In 2016, she was made an MBE for her services to swimming and in the same year her husband was inducted into the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame.

She has made the crossing every decade since her first attempt in 1975.

In 2016, she also became the oldest swimmer to complete a two-way English Channel Swim, during which she spent a total of 36 hours and 26 minutes in the water.

Mrs Minty-Gravett said: ‘I was so happy to have completed the round-Island swim this year and showed that all my hard training has paid off.

‘I did not want to waste all the training I had put in for the Channel crossing and so I am glad it was put to use.

‘The day was really special and sentimental as I scattered some of Charlie’s ashes around the Island. The majority of them were put in the water at St Catherine’s and I have saved some for when I cross the Channel next year.’

She added: ‘I was quite despondent at the fact I could not swim across the English Channel this year, but I am hoping 2022 will be my year.

‘I am going to give people the choice of which fundraiser they would like to donate to and I hope the money raised can support those in need.’

- To donate search sportsgiving.co.uk for ‘Sally – 6th decade Channel Swim for Charlie – Wednesday 30th June – Saturday 10th July 2021’.