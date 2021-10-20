Royal Yacht Hotel fine slashed from £350,000 to £100,000

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31884022)

The business launched an appeal against the sentence – handed down by the lower Inferior Number of the Royal Court – in September with its Advocate, Michael O’Connell, putting forward a number of arguments. One of these included criticising the process by which the court had reached the figure.

At the time, the Advocate said the court had begun deciding what fine to issue using health and safety sentencing guidelines. However, he said they then inexplicably appeared to divert from these with the the £350,000 fine representing a punishment three times higher than the largest ever issued for a health and safety case. This related to a petrochemical company causing a fire at La Collette Fuel Farm after one of its employees decommissioned a petrol pump using a electric saw.

Speaking before the Royal Court this morning, Advocate O'Connell said: 'This has not been the Crown's finest hour, I submit.'

In the judgment handed down by the Superior Number – the upper branch of the Royal Court – which sets out why the fine was reduced, it says: 'The Inferior Number gave no explanation as to how the figure of £350,000 was arrived at, a figure which is three times the level of fine imposed by the court in the Petroleum Distribution case.

It adds: '...we conclude that a fine of £350,000 was manifestly excessive and outside the range open to the Inferior Number of the information that was before it, and we set it aside.'