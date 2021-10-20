Red weather warning issued as winds of up to 70mph forecast

An orange tide warning has also been issued. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31890261)

The band of low pressure, which has officially been named Storm Aurore is due to affect areas of northern France and the Channel Islands on Wendesday night and Thursday.

Wind Warning 30/10 issued 14:27 UTC Wednesday 20 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/p05BDR1E8Z — CI Weather Warnings (@Jersey_MetCI) October 20, 2021

A separate orange tide warning has also been issued with waves expected to break over sea walls along the south coast during this evening's 10.9 metre (35.8ft) high tide at 7.24pm. It is anticipated that some routes could be closed as a result.

An area of low pressure has been named Storm Aurore by @meteofrance



This will bring damaging winds through the English Channel this evening .



The Channel Islands are expected to see gusts of 60-70mph which may cause structural damage and travel disruption @Jersey_MetCI pic.twitter.com/EqpwzaecBf — Met Office (@metoffice) October 20, 2021

Frequent blustery showers area are also expected from late afternoon into the evening with a risk of hail and thunder. The wind is due to decrease to a force five by dawn. Latest weather forecast: click here.

The red warning, the highest level of alert issued by Jersey Met, says: 'Avoid outside activity. Follow advice of authorities.'