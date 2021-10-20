Red weather warning issued as winds of up to 70mph forecast

By Ed Taylor

JERSEY Met have issued a red weather warning as storm force ten winds gusting up to 70mph are forecast for the Island.

An orange tide warning has also been issued. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31890261)
The band of low pressure, which has officially been named Storm Aurore is due to affect areas of northern France and the Channel Islands on Wendesday night and Thursday.

A separate orange tide warning has also been issued with waves expected to break over sea walls along the south coast during this evening's 10.9 metre (35.8ft) high tide at 7.24pm. It is anticipated that some routes could be closed as a result.

Frequent blustery showers area are also expected from late afternoon into the evening with a risk of hail and thunder. The wind is due to decrease to a force five by dawn. Latest weather forecast: click here.

The red warning, the highest level of alert issued by Jersey Met, says: 'Avoid outside activity. Follow advice of authorities.'

