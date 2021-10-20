Politicians could risk ‘signing a blank cheque’ on assisted dying

Robert Preston addresses the gathering Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (31882054)

Robert Preston was speaking at a debate on assisted dying, organised by the local branch of international charity and social justice group Caritas.

The event was arranged as part of the build-up to the debate and vote scheduled for the States Assembly in late November, when Members will be asked whether they support the principle of assisted dying being permitted in Jersey.

Around 100 people, including politicians, members of faith communities, medical professionals and school pupils, attended the event at the Pomme d’Or hotel.

Mr Preston, who served as Clerk to the Mackay Committee, which examined the subject in depth in the UK in 2004/05, said politicians needed to heed the long-standing advice for those sitting exams and ‘read the question carefully’.

By legalising assisted dying, Mr Preston said Jersey would be sending a message to those who were terminally ill that ending their lives was something they should consider.

He said: ‘For determined and strong-willed people, that might be okay, but most terminally-ill people are not like that – they are fearful and worried about being a burden on their families.’

Mr Preston said he was concerned that the proposition being considered in Jersey contained only vague details about safeguards.

‘How can legislators decide whether laws should be changed until they have seen the safeguards and are satisfied that they protect vulnerable people? In effect you are asking them to sign a blank cheque,’ he said.

The debate also featured a speech by Dr Carol Davis, a palliative-care consultant at Southampton General Hospital who also works with Jersey Hospice Care.

Dr Davis said there were ‘profound misunderstandings’ about the notion of assisted dying, including the mistaken belief that it involved stopping treatment, when this was already permitted by existing legislation.

Doctors faced a very difficult challenge in assessing that a patient’s wish to end their life was voluntary, clear, settled and informed, she added.

Dr Davis also referred to a lack of evidence about the best ‘cocktail of drugs’ to painlessly end someone’s life, saying that death occurred within 45 minutes of taking the drugs in only around 50% of cases, with a few patients remaining alive for up to four days.

The audience was also told by Dr Davis that in her view doctors could not accurately predict life expectancy, with instances of people living far longer than projected and in some cases being able to recover as a result of new treatments becoming available.

In conclusion, Dr Davis said: ‘This would be a seismic legal, ethical and moral change, and be a serious risk to society, especially its most vulnerable members.’

During questions from the audience, hospital consultant Dr Nick Payne expressed disappointment that only one side of the argument had been presented.