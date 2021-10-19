Princess’s application is refused in £100m family wealth dispute

Princess Camilla going into the Royal Court building at an earlier hearing. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31876050)

Princess Camilla de Bourbon des Deux Siciles – who was fined £2 million for contempt of court by the Royal Court in December last year – had asked the court to allow her to pay £1.8 million outstanding on the fine having first obtained a bank guarantee that would protect the money from her creditors if an appeal she is pursuing against the fine was successful.

Her application was refused by Commissioner Julian Clyde-Smith, sitting last month with Jurats Jerry Ramsden and Charles Blampied, who described the move to obtain a bank guarantee as something which ‘seemed extraordinary’ and was ‘wholly without authority or precedent’.

The Princess is currently seeking leave to appeal to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council – the highest appellate court – after the Jersey Court of Appeal upheld the Royal Court’s £2 million fine imposed when it ruled she had failed to disclose the whereabouts of assets held by, or on behalf of, her mother, Edoarda Crociani.

Those assets – including the celebrated Hina Maruru painting by Paul Gauguin insured for $66 million – are being pursued by BNP Paribas Jersey Trust Corporation, who Mme Crociani was ordered to indemnify for its costs in reconstituting the family trust at the centre of the dispute.

In June, the Court of Appeal heard that the bank had recovered less than £40,000 of an estimated $115 million it has paid out on making good the trust, for which it shares responsibility with Mme Crociani.

Handing down the Royal Court’s latest judgment, which was published yesterday, Commissioner Clyde-Smith said: ‘This court is being asked to procure a bank guarantee ... so that [Princess Camilla] can avoid any steps that might be taken by [BNP Paribas Jersey Trust Corporation] in legitimate pursuit of its rights as a judgment creditor over her assets.

‘It is being asked to indulge [the Princess’s] desire not to have her assets “attacked” when any creditor of hers is entitled to take whatever action is open to it; for a creditor to do so is not an attack but the legitimate pursuit of the creditor’s rights.’

The court also rejected efforts made on behalf of the princess to invoke the European Convention on Human Rights to have the case heard by a different judge. She had claimed that comments made on behalf of Commissioner Clyde-Smith in emails between the court and her lawyer, Advocate Hiren Mistry, showed she would not receive a fair hearing.

The court described the attempt to use the convention as ‘wholly misconceived’, since the legal test involved in a judge assessing whether or not to stand down from a case was not just compatible with Article 6 of the convention but was the means by which the right to a fair trial was given effect: the convention did not create a new separate system of law and procedure but required the existing legal system to be compatible with it, the court said.

Noting that the Court of Appeal had previously warned of the dangers of courts taking an unduly defensive approach to the issue of judges standing down, Commissioner Clyde-Smith said: ‘A litigant should not be able to influence the question of which court hears matters concerning him or her and judges are required to apply the test for recusal firmly to avoid the risk of this happening.’