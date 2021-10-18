Planning officers say proposal for £3.1 million sports hall should be refused

Oakfield. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31861558)

The scheme, which forms part of a plan to move sport out of Fort Regent, is due to be decided upon by the Planning Committee on Thursday.

In a report, the Planning Department says it is ‘uncomfortable’ with a proposed 67.5-metre-long and 12.7-metre-high sports hall in a ‘very open and visible location’.

It is anticipated that the new centre, near Hautlieu School, could incorporate 12 undercover badminton courts and a 3G floodlit pitch.

It is expected the hall could also cater for netball, basketball, badminton, tennis, volleyball, trampolining and indoor cricket. The existing sports hall at the leisure centre would be converted to incorporate a sprung floor for gymnastics.

A total of £1.9 million has also been allocated to redevelop sports and gym facilities at Springfield, along with £568,000 for cricket facilities at the FB Fields and £300,000 to enhance the offer at Grainville.

The planning officers’ report says: ‘In principle, the development and enhancement of sports facilities accords with the government’s plan in that it aims to support Islanders’ wellbeing and mental and physical health.

‘Moreover, the site is already in use for traditional sports facilities, so there is no change of use and no vegetation would be lost. In addition, no neighbour responses have been received.

‘It is also fully acknowledged that this development would, in essence, kick start the implementation of the government’s recent sports strategy. In light of these factors, the erection of a new sports hall would be acceptable.’

However, the report added that the benefits of the scheme did not outweigh the department’s concerns, with officers claiming that it contravened planning policies, and concluding that it should be refused.

When it is deemed that a planning application could have a major impact on the public or when it is contentious, it can be referred to the Planning Committee – made up of States Members – for a decision.

The committee is due to meet on Thursday at St Paul’s Centre to consider the Oakfield application, and others, at 9.30am.