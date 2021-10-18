Assisted dying: The opposing sides line up

Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31877656)

Politicians are expected to debate assisted dying during the States sitting scheduled for 23 November following the lodging of a ministerial proposition last week.

The proposition followed the report of a citizens’ jury, which showed 78% of jury members supported assisted dying for adults in Jersey in the event of terminal illness or unbearable suffering, subject to safeguards.

Rival campaigners will be holding events during the run-up to the debate.

Tomorrow the local branch of international charity and social justice group Caritas will host its annual lecture exploring the key issues around assisted dying.

Visiting speakers for the Caritas event are former UK civil servant and parliamentary official Robert Preston and Dr Carol Davis from the palliative care team at Southampton General Hospital.

A Caritas spokesperson said: ‘Although assisted dying can superficially sound appealing, it presents serious risks, particularly for those who are vulnerable.

‘Though opinion polls may appear at first sight to support a change in the law, a majority of practising doctors, and especially those who have most experience of treating terminally ill or elderly patients, say they would be unwilling to participate in such practices.’

The lecture has been fully subscribed, but there are plans to make it available online.

On 2 November, which has been designated as World Right to Die Day, campaigners from End of Life Choices Jersey are expected to assemble in the Royal Square and lobby States Members to back the principle of legalisation.

Spokesman Michael Talibard said the group wanted to highlight the rights of individuals to weigh up the matter and make their own personal choice about the right to end their lives early if they wished to.

Mr Talibard noted the recent comments by Health Minister Richard Renouf, who said he opposed the move as a result of concerns about a lack of protection for vulnerable Islanders, but added: ‘Pressure might be brought to bear in either of two directions – to seek such an assisted death, or to stay alive at all costs. Nobody should be pressured either way, but the minister seems to recognise only one side of this problem, a most regrettable bias.’

Should States Members vote in favour of the principle, instructions for detailed legislation would follow prior to the general election in June and be debated by the next States Assembly before the end of 2022.

In the report accompanying the proposition, ministers highlight the international context of the issue, with several jurisdictions having already introduced legislation.

The reports indicates that if Jersey was to adopt the same system as Belgium and Holland, where 4.6% of all deaths are assisted, 38 people could die annually in Jersey via this method. A lower proportion of deaths are assisted in Canada (2%) and the American state of Oregon (0.3%), rates which would translate to projected annual figures of 16 and two assisted deaths in Jersey.

Although 52% of jury members favoured the concept of Islanders being able to give an advance direction about wanting to have assistance in dying in the future should they lack capacity to make a decision at the time, this does not form part of the ministerial proposition.

The report states that ministers believe the advance decision issue to be particularly complex and consider further consultation and research should be carried out, adding that this was the only instance where the proposition did not put forward the majority recommendations of the jury.