Two rescued after trying to take speedboat to Jersey 'in the dark after consuming alcohol'

St Peter Port Harbour Picture: Peter Frankland

The St Peter Port inshore lifeboat was called out a few minutes after midnight overnight on Saturday/Sunday when the pair became lost.

They were discovered about one nautical mile off the south-east coast of Guernsey wearing wet clothes and suffering from exposure to the cold.

The lifeboat escorted the 21ft vessel back to St Peter Port where the two crew were handed over to the St John Ambulance and Rescue for assessment.

A Guernsey Coastguard spokesperson said: 'This incident was largely due to the crew taking their vessel to sea, in the dark after consuming alcohol throughout the day.