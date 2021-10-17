Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman 'stabbed' in St Helier

(31871829)

The 48-year-old was detained after being Tasered twice during the incident, the States police have said.

The woman, who is aged in her 40s and is known to the suspect, is receiving treatment in hospital.

The incident happened at a private address in Valley Road at about 4.20pm on Sunday.

In a statement, the States police said: 'Police were called at approximately 16:22hrs to reports of a stabbing at a private address in Valley road, St Helier. All three emergency services attended.

'A woman in her 40s was found with stab and slash wounds. She was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics, where she remains receiving care.

'As part of the police response, authorised firearms officers (AFOs) attended and arrested the man. During the arrest process, Taser was deployed twice as the man was not complying with orders from officers.

'The 48-year-old man was subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

'The man arrested, and the female victim are known to each other. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

'The victim’s next of kin have been made aware of the situation and are receiving support from specialist officers.'