Plan to extend quarry leaves hotel owners fearing future

Greenhills Country House Hotel says it is ‘shameful’ that an economic impact assessment is not being undertaken as part of the plans to expand La Gigoulande Quarry.

If approved, the quarry, which is operated by Granite Products, would extend into the adjacent 21-vergée Field MY966 in a move which could lead to the removal of Rue Bechervaise, a lane bordering the site.

Earlier this year, a Facebook group called Action against Quarry Expansion was set up by a number of nearby residents, who expressed concerns about the potential impact of the plans. The group currently has 501 members.

As part of the consultation phase for the draft Bridging Island Plan – which will govern development policy for the next three years – the hotel has argued that the proposals have ‘wholly ignored’ the ‘issues and circumstances’ of the surrounding property owners and businesses.

They said: ‘Visitors to the Island choose the Greenhills Country House Hotel as they are attracted by the peace and tranquillity offered by its location deep in Jersey’s countryside, where people are able to enjoy gentle walks and bicycle rides in the surrounding lanes as well as the enjoyment provided by the scenery and wildlife living in the varied vegetation, mature woodlands, hedgerows and fertile fields that border the quarry to the south.

‘A fundamental question needs to be asked: Is the expansion of the quarry more important than the continued operation of a long-standing successful locally owned hotel?’

They added: ‘While it is acknowledged that an environmental impact assessment will be required in order to further the proposals, it is shameful, even discreditable, that an economic impact assessment is not similarly required as part of this process.

‘If there is a proven strategic need to continue to extract minerals from within the Island, then this should be balanced against the strategic needs of other sectors of the economy including all environmental, social and financial benefits.’

C. I. Travel Group has also issued its objection to the plans. The group says that any expansion of the quarry to within 225 metres of Greenhills could ‘destroy the very essence’ of the hotel.

‘Properties such as the Greenhills Country House Hotel offer a unique experience and, unsurprisingly, the hotel is very popular with both visitors and locals due to its unique setting. The damage that the quarry development will make to the environment around the hotel, coupled with the noise and pollution it will bring, will ensure that the very reason why visitors choose the hotel will be destroyed,’ the response said.