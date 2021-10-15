Investigation launched into 'home intruder'

Picture: PETER MOURANT. (31862403)

The incident took place at a property near West Park on St Aubin's Inner Road at 1am when the intruder, wearing a bucket hat, reportedly entered the property through a first floor balcony.

After encountering the homeowner, he allegedly assaulted him. The homeowner sustained minor injuries.

Officers have now launched an appeal for information and have described the suspect as 6ft tall with a pale complexion and an English accent. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing.