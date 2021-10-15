Investigation launched into 'home intruder'

By Ed TaylorNewsPublished:

A MAN allegedly broke into a St Helier house during the early hours of Sunday and assaulted the homeowner, the States police have said.

Picture: PETER MOURANT. (31862403)
Picture: PETER MOURANT. (31862403)

The incident took place at a property near West Park on St Aubin's Inner Road at 1am when the intruder, wearing a bucket hat, reportedly entered the property through a first floor balcony.

After encountering the homeowner, he allegedly assaulted him. The homeowner sustained minor injuries.

Officers have now launched an appeal for information and have described the suspect as 6ft tall with a pale complexion and an English accent. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect as well as anyone who may have CCTV footage of the area at the time is asked to call police on 612612 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News
Ed Taylor

By Ed Taylor

Journalist@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News